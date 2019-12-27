Slow Drivers Are Literally Killing People

We have all heard the statement that speeding is dangerous and can lead to fatal accidents, while this is true, according to recent information coming out of the UK, the number of people injured or killed due to accidents caused by slow drivers is higher when compared to those caused by overspeeding.

According to the information released by the UK Transport Department, there has been a 75% increase in the number of people seriously injured or killed in the last 5 years. They have further added that around 3 serious accidents every week are blamed on slow-drivers. The data shows that 25 people were hurt while 2 were killed across the UK and slow driving was identified as the main cause. According to the police, driving slower than the speed limit can also lead to accidents.

Driving way below the speed limit can lead to tailgating, undertaking, congestion and road rage by other people on the road.

Hugh Bladon, a member of the Alliance of British Drivers said:

Driving too slowly is a recipe for disaster. I have advocated for a long time that driving too slow causes frustration for other people and can cause them to attempt an overtaking maneuver, which is the most dangerous thing you can do on the roads.

