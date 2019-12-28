PAF and Golootlo Present Winter Sports Festival 2020

Pakistan Airforce and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, in a bid to promote winter sports in the country, are holding Winter Sports Festival 2020 following the recent snowfall in the northern regions.

The festival will include skiing, ice skating as well as ice hockey competitions, and will be held from December 23rd, 2019 till February 28th, 2020 in Naltar valley, Gilgit-Baltistan and Malam Jabba.

What makes this event unique is that it will feature international participants in two skiing contests. The Winter Sports Federation has also published a promo video for the festival.

Take a look: