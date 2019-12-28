Pakistan Rolls Out The First Batch of Dual Seat JF-17 Aircraft

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra has achieved yet another remarkable milestone by rolling out the first batch of 8 dual-seat JF-17 aircraft.

To mark this momentous occasion, a grand ceremony was held at Aircraft Manufacturing Factory, Kamra. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, was the Chief Guest at the occasion, said a press release issued by Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Yao Jing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, and Hao Zhaoping, Executive Vice President Aviation Industries of China (AVIC), also attended the ceremony as guests of honor.

Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Chairman PAC Kamra, highlighted the salient features of the project in his welcome address. Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) also signed an agreement for the co-production of Chinese commercial aircraft.

Highlighting the time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan, the Chinese ambassador said the JF-17 is a testimony of Sino-Pak friendship and mutual cooperation.

The Air Chief congratulated PAC and CATIC on the successful accomplishment of the 2019 production target and completing the first 8 dual-seat JF-17 aircraft in a record time of five months.

He further said that serial production of the dual-seat variant is a landmark development for the JF-17 program and a true manifestation of everlasting friendship between both countries. Furthermore, he said that JF-17 Thunder is the backbone of PAF which has been battle-proven during operation Swift Retort.

Later in the day, the Air Chief also inaugurated the JF-17 Dual-Seat Integration facility at Avionics Production Factory, Kamra. The facility will enable PAF to integrate avionics and weapon systems of choice with JF-17 aircraft, ultimately providing the much-needed self-reliance and operational flexibility.