WAPDA Breaks Records for Hydel Power Production in 2019

2019 is a historic year for the development of water and hydropower resources in Pakistan, as a record amount of hydel electricity was supplied to the national grid during the year.

In addition, after almost five decades the construction work on Mohmand Dam was started in May this year.

The hydel power stations owned and operated by WAPDA provided 34.678 billion units of hydel electricity – highest-ever – to the system in 2019. This quantum of generation is 6.321 billion units higher compared with last year i.e. 28.357 billion units.

The optimal operation of three hydropower projects, completed last year, proved to be a good omen for hydel generation in the country since these projects alone generated 9.372 billion units cumulatively during their operation in 2019.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of electricity produced by each project:

4.741 billion units from Tarbela 4 th Extension Hydropower Project.

Extension Hydropower Project. 4.519 billion units from the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.

0.111 billion units from Golen Gol Hydropower Project.

Tarbela Hydel Power Stations produced 10.831 billion units.

Ghazi Barotha 6.594 billion units.

Mangla 4.005 billion units.

Others 3.986 billion units.

Hydropower is known to be the cheapest and most environment-friendly source of electricity. The contribution of WAPDA’s hydel electricity to the system helped the country meet the electricity needs and stabilize the electricity tariff for the consumers during the year.

In addition to record hydel electricity generation in 2019, WAPDA also succeeded in achieving vital targets for the construction of mega-dams to avert looming water crises in the country.

In this regard, the construction of Mohmand Dam commenced on May 2, 2019. Mohmand Dam is the first mega multi-purpose dam project undertaken during the last 51 years after Tarbela Dam, construction of which was started way back in 1968.

Similarly, the evaluation of bids for consultancy services as well as the construction work of the Diamer Basha Dam is almost complete. Construction of this mega project is likely to start in the next two months.