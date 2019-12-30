These Are the Top Performers from the Revamped Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

The overhauled domestic cricket tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s first winner is Central Punjab, which defeated Northern in the grand final at Karachi earlier today.

An impressive double-century by Umar Akmal for Central Punjab took them to 675/8 in response to Northern’s first innings total of 254.

It proved to be a bad toss to win for Norther as captain, Nauman Ali opted to bat first. Faizan Riaz’s fighting hundred and Rohail Nazir’s 80 made sure that they gave their bowlers a chance of bowling out the opposition. However, Central Punjab’s batting proved to be a little too much for Northern as Azhar Ali smacked a century whereas Salman Butt, the Akmal brothers, Zafar Gohar and captain, Babar Azam, all chipped in to get a massive lead of 421.

An innings defeat loomed large over Northern camp, however, a defiant hundred by teenager Haider Ali and contributions from another teenager, Rohail Nazir and Ali Sarfaraz delayed the loss to the final session on Day 4. Punjab’s Bilal Asif bagged 8 wickets to end with figures of 31.3-1-112-8 to win it for his team.

Central Punjab bowled out the opposition for 405, winning the final by an innings and 16 runs.

Umar Akmal and Bilal Asif shared the man of the match award, whereas the man of the tournament belonged to Zafar Gohar who took 38 wickets and scored 458 runs.

Here are the top 10 bowlers and batsmen from the tournament:

Top 10 Batsmen

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 Imran Butt (Balochistan) 9 17 2 934 214 62.26 4 3 Kamran Akmal (Central Punjab) 11 15 0 906 166 60.40 3 3 Salman Butt (Central Punjab) 10 15 3 901 237 75.08 3 3 Sami Aslam (Southern Punjab) 10 15 4 864 243* 78.54 4 1 Faizan Riaz (Northern) 8 15 3 857 211 71.41 3 3 Imran Farhat (Balochistan) 10 17 2 819 137 54.60 3 3 Ashfaq Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 10 14 2 805 173 67.08 4 3 Fawad Alam (Sindh) 10 13 2 781 211 71.00 4 2 Zeeshan Malik (Northern) 8 15 0 780 216 52.00 1 6 Umar Akmal (Central Punjab) 8 12 0 754 218 62.83 2 4

Top 10 Bowlers

Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI BBM Ave SR 5 10 Nauman Ali (Northern (Pakistan) 10 16 54 8/71 11/231 25.38 46.0 5 1 Bilal Asif (Central Punjab) 9 15 43 8/112 11/149 23.16 42.8 2 1 Zafar Gohar (Central Punjab) 11 19 38 7/79 11/133 36.76 68.5 1 1 Mohammad Asghar (Balochistan) 8 12 27 6/121 6/121 38.81 63.4 2 0 Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 6 11 25 5/36 8/162 24.96 48.4 1 0 Tabish Khan (Sindh) 10 14 25 5/85 7/222 40.92 71.0 1 0 Sohail Khan (Sindh) 9 13 22 4/62 4/62 39.77 69.2 0 0 Mohammad Irfan (Southern Punjab) 8 12 22 5/131 5/133 43.04 81.5 2 0 Yasir Shah (Balochistan) 5 8 21 5/104 7/230 39.52 67.4 1 0 Waqas Ahmed (Northern) 8 13 21 6/109 7/144 39.57 70.0 1 0

What are your thoughts on Central Punjab’s title win? Let us know in the comments section.