Xiaomi Announces a New Stylish Smartwatch

Xiaomi is adding yet another smartwatch into its ever-growing portfolio of wearables. The Xiaomi Watch Color, as the name suggests, comes with a variety of swappable colorful bands and a long-lasting battery.

It features a circular dial which has a 1.39-inch screen with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The dial has a metal case, slim bezels, rubber straps, and two buttons on the side like most other smartwatches. Users will have a plethora of watch faces to choose from.

There is not much detail on the smartwatch yet, but it will likely feature all standard fitness features including sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, steps counts, and more. One of the product’s images also indicates that the Xiaomi Watch Color will be waterproof as well.

Additional features include XiaoAi assistant, call answering, pushing messages, and QR code payments.

The main highlight of the watch is its customizability, as it will allow users to match the rubber bands according to their own style. There will be three cases to choose from, including silver, gold, and black.

Price and detailed specifications have not been announced yet, but we’ll get to know more once it goes on sale on January 3, 2020.