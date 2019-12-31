Here is Pakistan’s Schedule for All Series & Tournaments in 2020

The new year brings a lot of adventures and challenges for everyone. The same is the case with the Pakistan cricket team, which, after a poor 2019, will look to improve their record across formats.

In 2019, Pakistan managed only 1 win from 10 T20Is, 1 from 6 Tests and 9 from 25 ODIs, which highlights the importance of a good year in 2020 for the Men in Green. The young team has to step up and make sure they don’t replicate the stats from the outgoing year.

2020’s biggest attraction for cricket lovers is the ICC T20 World Cup whereas Pakistani fans will be hoping for a good show against New Zealand and England away from home.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at Pakistan’s international schedule for 2020:

Time of the Year Series January – February Home Series vs. Bangladesh

2 Tests and 3 T20Is July Away Series vs. the Netherlands

3 ODIs July – August Away Series vs. England

3 Tests August Away Series vs. Ireland

2 T20Is August Away Series vs. England

3 T20Is September Asia Cup Hosted by Pakistan October Home Series vs. South Africa

3 ODIs and 3 T20Is October – November 2020 ICC T20I World Cup in Australia November – December Home Series vs. Zimbabwe

3 ODIs and 3 T20Is December 2020 – January 2021 Away Series vs. New Zealand

2 Tests and 3 T20Is

What are your thoughts on Pakistan’s international commitments in 2020? Let us know in the comments section.