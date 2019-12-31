Imran Khan’s Trip to Davos Will Cost 8 Times Less Than Any Former PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan is making good on his promises of austerity and protecting taxpayers’ money ever since coming into power in 2018.

The premier’s international visits have garnered plenty of praise owing to the fact that his predecessors had spent lavishly, enjoying the high-profile visits with their families and huge delegations.

Khan’s upcoming Davos trip will be the most economical in the last 1o years, the government has claimed. According to the Press Information Department (PID), the next month’s annual World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Switzerland will cost $68,000, whereas the previous Prime Ministers doled out huge sums of money on their trips.

When you are honest & concerned about your nation, you spend every penny on the welfare of your nation. A practice which was gravely missing missing in the past where rulers conveniently spent tax payer’s money while Nation was pushed in the pits of debt pic.twitter.com/csmOwIpjBT — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 31, 2019

Here’s a comparison:

Prime Minister Year Expenditure ($) Yousaf Raza Gillani (PPPP) 2012 459,451 Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (PML-N 2017 762,199 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (PML-N) 2018 561,381 Imran Khan (PTI) 2020 68,000

In its statement, PID further said that PM Khan has directed the concerned people to further cut down the expenses on his foreign tours.

The 67-year-old leader’s previous trip to Washington cost only $68,000 to the national exchequer as compared to Nawaz Sharif’s $549,854 and Asif Ali Zardari’s $752,682.

