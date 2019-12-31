London Police Arrests 2 Drunk Passengers From PIA Flight

London police officials have taken two drunk passengers into their custody from a Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight heading to Islamabad.

According to reports, flight PK-786 was about to take off at Heathrow airport when two drunk men began to argue and exchanged blows in the process.

Other passengers demanded the flight captain take notice of the incident. Flight captain then sent a request for police officials through the control tower. Upon arrival, London police arrested both men.

After a delay of an hour, flight PK-786 departed for Islamabad. PIA’s spokesperson has said that the airline has blacklisted both passengers involved in the incident.

Earlier on December 9th, cabin crew of flight PK-792 heading to Islamabad from Birmingham caught a man smoking in the aircraft’s toilet. Airport Security Force (ASF) detained the man and confiscated his passport while PIA authorities fined him Rs. 10,000 for endangering the public’s lives and property. ASF returned the passport after the man paid the fine.

