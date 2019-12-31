OGRA is Increasing LPG Prices for The 4th Consecutive Time: Reports

According to different media outlets, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is going to increase the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs. 20 per kilogram in January.

As the latest price hike comes into effect, the cost of refilling a domestic gas cylinder will increase by Rs. 250 while a commercial cylinder will cost nearly Rs. 900 more, said Irfan Khokhar, Chairman LPG Distributors’ Association.

From tomorrow, a domestic cylinder, that would have cost somewhere around Rs. 1510 in the open market during December, will now cost Rs .1760 while a commercial cylinder will cost Rs. 6810.

Widespread cold weather in Pakistan has increased the demand for LPG amid shortage and low pressure of natural gas. If the reports about the price increase turn out to be true, this would be the fourth consecutive increase in LPG prices.

Meanwhile in Sindh, at the directives of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG stations remained closed on Monday. The spokesperson for SSGC cited shortage of gas in the system as the reason for shutting down CNG pumps.

Via: ARY News