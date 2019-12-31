Pakistani Airline Signs Agreement With The World’s Largest Independent Aircraft Leasing Company

AirSial, a promising Pakistani airline startup, has signed a lease agreement with AerCap, the world’s largest independent aircraft leasing company.

Under the agreement, AerCap will lease three Airbus A320 aircraft to AirSial in the second quarter of 2020. With this, Airbus A320 will become the first operational aircraft of AirSial.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AerCap, Aengus Kelly, while expressing pleasure over the agreement, said:

For more than a decade, AerCap has been the biggest aircraft lessor in the fast-growing Pakistani aviation sector and we are very pleased to support a new startup airline, AirSial. The promising Pakistani airline startup is well-positioned to benefit from the increased air traffic and liberalization policies. AerCap wishes AirSial success in their new venture.

Chairman of AirSial, Fazal Jilani, said

I would like to congratulate and thank AerCap on this auspicious occasion for not only recognizing the potential of the Pakistan aviation market but also showing their firm belief in the Sialkot business community. We at AirSial, along with AerCap, will take our new partnership to the highest of standards and together make AirSial ‘The Pride of Pakistan’.

About AerCap:

AerCap is the leading independent lessor of aircraft around the world. The lessor giant owns 1,360 aircraft and has $43.5 billion worth of assets. So far, AerCap has leased aircraft to more than 200 airlines in 80 countries worldwide.

The Ireland based leasing company has also leased different aircraft to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue, and Shaheen Air, which ceased operations in August 2018.

Via: Cision