Pakistani Stars Rule the Rankings in ICC ODI Bowlers of the Decade

The decade has come to an end and it is time to review the top bowlers on the ICC rankings from 2010-19.

The last 10 years have been tough for the bowlers, especially looking at how the batsmen have improved their ranges and shot selections with improvisation and whatnot.

The bowlers that finished on top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Rankings in the last 10 years! Which of these bowlers impressed you the most? pic.twitter.com/ABkrjLPX9G — ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2019

The first few years of the decade were dominated by Pakistani bowlers, with Saeed Ajmal finishing the year on top of the ICC bowlers rankings twice in three years. Let’s have a look at the year-wise top bowlers of the decade:

Year Player Country Rating 2010 Daniel Vettori New Zealand 727 2011 Saeed Ajmal Pakistan 735 2012 Mohammad Hafeez 764 2013 Saeed Ajmal 776 2014 Sunil Narine West Indies 753 2015 734 2016 Trent Boult New Zealand 718 2017 Hasan Ali Pakistan 759 2018 Jasprit Bumrah India 841 2019 785

In the last 10 years, Pakistani bowlers have finished the year on a high on 4 occasions, with Saeed Ajmal ending up at the top in 2011 and 2013, while Mohammad Hafeez topped the charts in 2012.

ALSO READ

Saeed Ajmal Feels Betrayed by PCB, Challenges to Find a Better Spinner

Fast bowler, Hasan Ali’s heroic performances at the Champions Trophy and a remarkable year with the ball in 2017 took him to the top of the bowling rankings.

To sum it up, this decade was led by Pakistani bowlers who remained the top bowlers for most part of the 10 year period. Let’s hope the next generation can take over from their predecessors and bring honor to the country.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.