PSL to Follow IPL in Terms of Match Schedule

For the first time since its inception, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will host double-headers in different cities on the same day, much like the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to the details, the decision has been taken to reduce the wear and tear of pitches and to keep the cricket lovers from different cities interested. Earlier, all the double-headers were scheduled on the same venues in the United Arab Emirates, resulting in degrading pitches.

This time around, 4 Pakistan cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, have been chosen as the venues for PSL 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that the two matches will not be held simultaneously i.e. the first match will be in the afternoon in one city, whereas another venue will host the second match of the day at night.

Although the official schedule is yet to be announced, local news outlets are reporting that the first match of the day will start at 2 pm whereas the second match will begin at 7:00 pm.

The opening ceremony of PSL 5 is scheduled in National Stadium, Karachi on 20th February, whereas the final will be hosted by Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

14 matches are scheduled in Lahore whereas Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan will host 9, 8 and 3 matches respectively.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.