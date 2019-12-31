Xiaomi Mi 10 & Mi 10 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi’s upcoming 5G flagships, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, are a few months away from the launch, but surprisingly, their specifications and estimated price tags have been leaked.

According to the leaks, all Mi 10’s configurations – 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB – will be priced below 4,000 Yuan which equates to $573.

On the other hand, the leaked prices for the Mi 10 Pro start from 3,799 Yuan ($544) for 12GB+128GB and go up to 4,499 Yuan ($644) for 12GB+512GB. The estimated price for the 12GB+256GB version is 4,099 Yuan ($587).

Let’s dive into the details below:

Mi 10 Specifications

The standard Mi 10 is expected to have a 6.5 inch OLED display and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The quadruple rear camera configuration – Sony IMX686 primary camera + 20MP (ultrawide lens) + 12MP (telephoto lens) + 5MP (depth sensor) – will offer a 30X digital zoom.

The 4500+ mAh battery will support a triple fast-charging system with 40W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Mi 10 Pro Specifications

The source hasn’t provided the information on screen size and display, however, the Mi 10 Pro will also sport a quad-camera setup at the back, including a primary 108MP sensor, while the others are 48MP, 12MP, and 8MP.

Mi 10 Pro will also feature a large 4500+ mAh battery with fast charging support, 66W in wired mode and 40W when charging wirelessly.

Both phones are expected to run MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

What are your thoughts on the specifications of Xiaomi’s upcoming flagships? Let us know in the comments section.

