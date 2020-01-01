AMD Plans to Unveil the World’s First 64 Core Consumer CPU Next Week

AMD is an American semiconductor producing tech giant that has made quite a name for itself through its high-performance CPUs, GPUs, APUs, and much more.

They are holding a launch event at the next Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where they promise to push the limits of high-end computing yet again.

At #CES2020, AMD will push the envelope yet again to make 2020 an incredible year for high-performance computing. Join us for our press conference on Monday, January 6th at 2PM PT on YouTube! — AMD (@AMD) December 31, 2019

2019 has been a great year for AMD. They managed to shift all their GPU and CPU lineups to the 7nm process technology. They offered a whole bunch of new products, including 3rd Gen Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, RX 5000 mobility and desktop GPUs, and 2nd Generation EPYC Rome server chips.

They are now planning to take this forward another step in 2020, and there is a list of new AMD products to expect at the CES 2020.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is expected to debut at the CES 2020. It is going to be the world’s first consumer-grade 64 core CPU with 128 threads, 288 MB of cache, and numerous PCIe lanes. There might also be a lighter variant dubbed the 3980x with 48 core and 96 threads that could potentially make Intel’s Xeon W-3175X obsolete.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Another product that could show up at the CES 2020 would be the RX 5600 XT GPU lineup. It will have the same amount of cores as the standard as the RX 5700 but with better clock speeds and VRAM capacity.

AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’ APUs

AMD is also expected to unveil the Ryzen 4000 Renoir APU, which will be based on the 7nm process technology. This will result in significant performance improvement over the Ryzen 3000 mobile processors with higher clock speeds and better GPU performance.

The company’s OEM partners such as Lenovo, Asus, HP, Dell, etc. are expected to announce high-end laptops powered by AMD APUs alongside the chips’ announcement.

AMD’s press conference will be live-streamed on Monday, January 6th, and we expect to hear more as the launch date draws near.