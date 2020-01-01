Over 16,000 Babies to be Born in Pakistan Today

Pakistan welcomed more than 16,000 babies on New Year’s Day, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report.

According to their estimates, the country’s population rose by 16,787 on January 1, while over 392,000 babies were born worldwide on the first day of 2020, with the first baby expected in Fiji.

Over half of the population rise in the world on January 1 was recorded in just eight countries including Pakistan.

The details are as follows:

Countries Births Expected Pakistan 16,787 China 46,299 India 67,385 Indonesia 13,020 Nigeria 26,039 USA 10,452 The Democratic Republic of the Congo 10,247 Ethiopia 8,493

UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said in a statement:

The beginning of a new year and a new decade is an opportunity to reflect on our hopes and aspirations not only for our future but the future of those who will come after.

UNICEF revealed that in 2018, 2.5 million newborns died before reaching before the age of one month.

Most of these deaths were from preventable causes such as premature birth, complications during delivery, and infections like sepsis. It also highlighted that over 2.5 million babies are stillborn each year.