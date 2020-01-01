Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Shows Up in Live Images

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is just a week away from now, meaning that Samsung along with a variety of other companies is set to make a scene. The Korean tech giant is expected to unveil a Lite version for both the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 at this tech summit.
The Lite variants will, of course, offer a more affordable price tag with a few downgrades in specifications. Some of these specifications were leaked last month and now one of the Lite devices has appeared in a set of real-life images courtesy of TechTalkTV.
Here's some more pic.twitter.com/srvV0gABFp
— TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) December 31, 2019
The images confirm the design leaked through earlier renders. The Note 10 Lite has an Infinity-O type display with a centered punch-hole camera identical to the rest of the Note 10 series. The display, however, is flat unlike the other phones in the lineup. One of the images also confirms S pen functionality, which was expected considering it is a Note device.
The back has a square-shaped primary camera cutout housing a triple camera setup and an LED flash unit. The back panel is made out of glass and is curved at the edges.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications
- Chipset: Exynos 9810
- OS: Android 10, One UI 2.0
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.7″ SAMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
- Memory:
- RAM: 6 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
- Front: 32MP
- Colors: Aura Black, Aura Red, Aura Glow
- Fingerprint sensor: in-display
- Battery: 4500 mAh, 25W fast charging.
- Price: $680