Samsung’s Next Flagship Won’t Be Called the S11

Last week, a famous Samsung tipster @iceuniverse tweeted that Samsung’s most anticipated smartphone of 2020 will be dubbed the Samsung Galaxy S20. IceUniverse just reconfirmed his statement by retweeting the news.

Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

The fact that Samsung has opted for S20 instead of the logical S11 makes sense since 2020 marks the beginning of a new decade. Samsung concluded the second decade of the 21st century with its S10 flagship. So, the new naming convention will only differentiate the flagship from the flagships released in the previous decade.

Moreover, it looks like Samsung is going to bring out the best in its S20 series. Based on leaks and rumors, the Korean tech giant will launch at least four devices: Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20e, and Galaxy S20 5G.

The smartphones are expected to come with the Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 based on the region. Analysts are expecting all smartphones to boast bigger batteries than their predecessors. The Galaxy S20+ is rumored to feature a 5000 mAh battery.

As far as the camera specifications are concerned, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are expected to launch with quad-sensor camera setups featuring a 108 MP main sensor. Moreover, the company is expected to make a direct jump to a 120 Hz refresh rate with the new flagship lineup.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup will launch on 11th February 2020 and will go on sale a week after that. The series is already shaping up to be pretty interesting. Stay tuned for more updates.