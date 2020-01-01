Saudi Arabia Hired 191% More Pakistani Workers in 2019

Manpower export from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia more than doubled in 2019. The overall manpower export from Pakistan to the rest of the world also registered a significant increase during the same time period.

According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, around 294,156 Pakistanis went to Saudi Arabia during the past year to seek jobs in different sectors.

In 2018, only 100,910 Pakistanis went to Saudi Arabia. This number jumped up 191% and reached 294,156 during 2019, as per the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment.

Official statistics from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment revealed that the overall number of Pakistanis getting a job overseas also increased by 47% during 2019 as 563,018 Pakistanis landed jobs in different sectors. During 2018, 382,439 Pakistanis traveled overseas seeking employment opportunities.

Manpower export from Pakistan to the other Gulf States also increased last year. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) hired 195,241 Pakistanis, Oman 26,062, Qatar 17,413, Bahrain hired 6,988 and nearly 10,000 Pakistanis found jobs in Malaysia during 2019.

Out of 563,018 Pakistanis employed overseas in 2019, 45.5% are skilled, 39.72% unskilled, 10.64% semi-skilled, 2.53% highly qualified and 1.56% highly skilled individuals. Moreover, 217,499 laborers and 161,226 drivers traveled overseas and found jobs there.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, has played a key role in increasing the manpower export to the Gulf countries.

Bukhari formally requested the Saudi Crown Prince to employ Pakistani manpower in the billion-dollar project of New Taif City. Saudi Arabia responded by allowing recruitment of Pakistani manpower through the Kingdom’s digital portal ‘Musaned’. Saudi Arabia launched ‘Musaned’ to streamline the recruitment process.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development will soon connect its digital portal with the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. This will eliminate the role of the middle-man in the hiring process.

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation of UAE will also allow Pakistan to access its labor market database. All the latest job openings in the UAE will be shared with Pakistanis looking for employment opportunities.

Via: APP