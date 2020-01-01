Xiaomi’s New Mechanical Keyboard is Ideal For Writers & Gamers Alike

Xiaomi’s subsidiary Yuemi just launched another round of its mechanical keyboard. The company first came into the spotlight in 2016 after it launched its first mechanical keyboard with 87 keys. Two years after the launch of its first keyboard, Yuemi launched two mechanical keyboards in 2019. Unlike the first keyboard, these came with 104 keys. This time the company, on the last day of 2019, decided to launch its second-generation Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard in China.

Design and Construction

The keyboard comes with 87 keys and has an H32 Aluminum alloy body. The keys, on the other hand, have a dual-color design and are constructed using TTC red shaft and ABS materials.

Thanks to the alloy construction and the 6-layer design, the keyboard has a premium finish and is wear-resistant unlike most of the affordable keyboards on the market. It weighs 940 g and has 358mm x 128mm x 31.6mm dimensions.

Internals

The second-generation Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard features four different LED backlight levels. It is powered by a built-in 32-bit ARM main control chip and has a 1000Hz refresh rate. The latency is 1ms which is pretty impressive however, it supports up to 11 keypresses without contradictions.

For connection, it features a USB Type-C interface connection and has a simple plug and play pattern.

Pricing and Availability

The keyboard is available for purchase on Xiaomi Youpin and will set users back by $42.