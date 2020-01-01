Zong Brings New Roaming Bundle for Thailand

By offering the widest 4G roaming services in Pakistan, Zong 4G has come up with another advantageous offer for those who plan to visit Thailand. Striving for making communication more convenient, Zong 4G’s Hybrid bundle for its postpaid customers traveling to Thailand ensures that they enjoy their holidays and communicate without worrying about the expenses.

The Hybrid bundle comes with 30 Mins, 30 SMS, 1 GB Data for PKR 3000+Tax. Valued customers can remain connected to their existing Zong 4G number when they travel and be assured of the best of voice and data services.

Through its customer-centric approach, the data network is offering a wide range of packages and bundles to suit the needs of people from all walks of life. The package has been designed with the needs of customers in mind, who are traveling to, or transiting in Thailand, and will offer a seamless roaming experience.

Commenting on the introduction of the Thailand roaming bundle, Zong 4G’s Spokesperson said,

Our customers are the first and foremost priority for us. Our resolve to offer unprecedented experience is the force behind our commitment to enhancing the customer experience both nationally and internationally. By introducing innovative and unique bundles, we are resonating our perseverance to provide seamless connectivity and unrivaled solutions anywhere and everywhere!

By providing a hassle-free experience of changing SIM cards when traveling abroad customers can now freely use their local number seamlessly at cost-effective prices. Devoted to discovering new possibilities, Zong 4G’s pursuit to further increase customer experience with its unmatched connectivity and most advanced solutions is defining new benchmarks in the telecommunication industry.

For more details about roaming services dial 310 and to activate roaming completely free of cost by visit the nearest Customer Service Centre or franchise.