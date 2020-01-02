PIANeedsArshadMalik: Twitter Demands PIA CEO Arshad Malik’s Reinstatement

A Sindh High Court (SHC) ruling earlier this week declared Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Arshad Malik, ineligible to perform the duties as the head of the flag carrier due to lack of aviation management experience and relevant educational background.

On 11th October 2018, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik assumed office as the Chairman of PIA. Later, on 2nd April 2019, he was appointed at the post of CEO of PIA.

The Twitterati have come in favor of the axed PIA official as the airline significantly improved its performance under his leadership, bashing the SHC for its verdict.

Twitter is swarmed with messages of love for Arshad Malik under the hashtag #PIANeedsArshadMalik, calling for his reinstatement as the PIA CEO.

Everyone is talking about #PIANeedsArshadMalik looks like people are getting aware of the good that happened to PIA. It's the number one trending topic in Pakistan right now. #PIANeedsArshadMalik pic.twitter.com/LmGy67ZfSx — M. (@MehwyshAwan) January 2, 2020

@Official_PIA is working towards the prosperous path.

The progress may seem slow but under the belt of the right commander and management skills,it is thriving.

Sad to see that those who are making a positive change for PIA are being stopped! If the experience required is to run the airline to the ground like many before, yes he doesnt have that qualification. But he has proved himself on pulling up the business #pianeedsarshadmalik — FK (@faisalkapadia) January 2, 2020

PIA has made progress in leaps in the past year under the new leadership. Malik’s aviation & management experience were an asset for PIA & improved operations, expanded opportunities, and took hard decisions for the greater good rather than individual gain! #PIANeedsArshadMalik pic.twitter.com/dgiGZcpc60 — Aphrodite (@TheGrumpyDoctor) January 2, 2020

Air Marshal Malik has served for more than 40 years in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) before he was appointed as the airline’s chief executive officer.#PIAneedsArshadMalik pic.twitter.com/UkzxsDYSoS — Rizwan Awan (@SaqibWrites) January 2, 2020

The level of PIA services improved significantly during Arshad Malik tenure as head of airline.

In the beginning, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been one of the best airlines in the world, but then came bad phase & it went in loss – recently got to know a piece of positive news that PIA’s monthly operational losses drop by 50%#PIAneedsArshadMalik pic.twitter.com/a0sDVGA8SH — Rizwan Awan (@SaqibWrites) January 2, 2020

PIA is doing good and on the right track. It needs continuity in the leadership that doing a good job and is showing results. Under Arshad Malik services PIA generating extra ordinary revenue #PIAneedsArshadMalik pic.twitter.com/lHR8huLqyT — Zunair Khan (@zunairkh) January 2, 2020

The man comes with sky-high dreams and leading PIA with his best experiences of aviation & management.

PIA has done many effective partnerships with prominent organisations to create value for passengers under the leadership of Arshad Malik.#PIAneedsArshadMalik — Tayyab Memon (@TayyabMemon) January 2, 2020

