#PIANeedsArshadMalik: Twitter Demands PIA CEO Arshad Malik’s Reinstatement

Posted 2 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

A Sindh High Court (SHC) ruling earlier this week declared Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Arshad Malik, ineligible to perform the duties as the head of the flag carrier due to lack of aviation management experience and relevant educational background.

On 11th October 2018, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik assumed office as the Chairman of PIA. Later, on 2nd April 2019, he was appointed at the post of CEO of PIA.

The Twitterati have come in favor of the axed PIA official as the airline significantly improved its performance under his leadership, bashing the SHC for its verdict.

Twitter is swarmed with messages of love for Arshad Malik under the hashtag #PIANeedsArshadMalik, calling for his reinstatement as the PIA CEO.

Do you think Air Marshal Arshad Malik should continue as PIA CEO? Let us know in the comments section.

  • Though SHC has pronounced that Arshad Malik does not have the relevant Education and experience it is a fact that he has, in the shortest period managed to turn PIA around. He should be reinstated, further better the Jiyalas indicted by the corrupt PPP should be thrown out to get rid of this extra liability on PIA.

    Reply

    • Right on. We dont need anyone with aviation experience, Other airlines did not put people at the top who had aviation experience, they put corporate people in charge who can run it as a business.

      Reply
