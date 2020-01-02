Serene Air Announces Massive Discounts of Up to 30% Off for All Customers

Frequent air travelers on domestic routes are in for a treat with Serene Air, which is now offering a number of discounts for its customers.
The local market has witnessed a recent increase in the number of UnionPay payment cards; both debit and credit. With your UnionPay card, you can now avail a mouth-watering 25% off on SereneAir tickets.
For your information, SereneAir’s destinations include Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, and Quetta.
It is pertinent to mention that the discount is available only at the airline’s ticketing offices nationwide.
Other prominent discounts offered by SereneAir include the following:
- 30% off on Adamjee cards
- 12% discount for people aged over 70
- Up to 15% on Allied Bank cards
- 10% discount on Silk Bank cards
- Special discounts for families of 5 or more
- Children discounts
The validity of these discounts is different from bank to bank. For instance, HBL is offering 25% off for UnionPay cardholders on SereneAir until 16th January.
For more details on the discounts, you can call 111-737-363.
When are you planning your next trip? Let us know in the comments section.