Telenor Pakistan Launches Bizmine, A Data Analytics Framework for Businesses

Taking another major leap in its technologically advanced business offerings, Telenor Pakistan has launched Bizmine, an analytical framework that enables business leaders to de-clutter crucial information and get essential data insights to make smart decisions. The launch event was held at Telenor Pakistan’s Campus, 345, which was attended by the company management and various businesses.

At the event, Stephen Brobst, CTO of Teradata, shared the significance of next-generation consumer intelligence for businesses during his keynote speech. Since it is crucial for companies to understand consumer behavior and get insights into potential markets, data analytics gives them solid proof points to make the right decisions that could be a turning point for any business.

Bizmine offers a unique solution to business leaders, allowing them to break through the clutter of information and build a stronger connection between their products and consumers. Its data-driven market research based on a very large and comprehensive data set aggregated and anonymized, can be delivered in a very short time while ensuring cost-effectiveness in comparison to traditional market research exercises.

Also, market research is continually updated and can be made available through a subscription model. The Bizmine portal can be used by marketers to create virtually thousands of consumer segments for running targeted campaigns. Telenor Pakistan will be offering enriched Analytics as a Service, based on Advance Analytics and Machine learning, to help organizations run analytics where they do not have the in-house capability.

“Bizmine is a step forward toward enhancing Telenor Pakistan’s B2B service portfolio and will become a crucial tool for businesses to make the right decision at the right time,” said Haroon Bhatti, Chief Business Officer, Telenor Pakistan.

Bizmine provides a competitive edge to businesses by leveraging customer persona, location, and mobility-based analytics. It smartly formulates insights to forecast consumer behavior that is of critical value amidst the emergence of a more demanding new generation of customers in today’s increasingly complex market. The solution also allows businesses to create their own customized dashboards and develop more effective marketing strategies, user density categorization and distribution.