Toyota Pakistan Announces a Special Offer to Celebrate Its 30th Anniversary

The auto sector has been undergoing turbulent times with massive sustained falls in sales and unsold inventory coupled with spiraling prices, Indus Motor Company, on the other hand, is trying to entice customers with various offers.

To mark its 30 years in the local industry, IMC, on booking a Corolla XLi, is offering free registration for a limited time only. It is pertinent to point out that this offer had been launched previously as well. Back in August the company made the same offer for the GLi variant.

The prices of the Corolla XLi and its variants can be seen as follows:

Model Price(PKR) Corolla 1.3L XLi (Manual) 2,519,000 Corolla 1.3L XLi (Automatic) 2,619,000

Furthermore, these prices are ex-factory and come with a 3-year or 100,000 km warranty (whichever comes first). According to the information available, the company is offering car financing as well starting from PKR 41,020 on a monthly basis; exclusive of insurance.

In the first quarter of this year, the Corolla 1.3L will be discontinued and will be replaced by Yaris.

