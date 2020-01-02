Toyota Increases Prices for Several Corolla Models

On one hand, Toyota Indus Motor Company is offering free registration on the purchase of the Corolla XLi 1.3L while on the other, they have hiked the prices of their 1.3L Corolla variants and it isn’t even the 2nd day of the New Year.

The company has followed in the footsteps of Suzuki and increased prices by Rs. 20,000. The hike is applicable on the all the 1.3L variants of Corolla. You can see the new prices below:

Model Old Price

Rs. New Price

Rs. Change in Price

Rs. XLi Manual 2,499,000 2,519,000 20,000 XLi Automatic 2,599,000 2,619,000 20,000 GLi Manual 2,749,000 2,769,000 20,000 GLi Automatic 2,849,000 2,869,000 20,000

No reason has been given for the increase in prices. The company has been hit by a sustained fall in sales as it saw sales drop by 25.94% during the first 11 months of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.

During the January-November 2019 period, it sold 38,427 units of Corolla as compared to 49,858 units in the same period in 2018.

Let us know what you think of the hike in the comments below?