Twitter Responds to Netflix Show on False Messiah ‘Dajjal’

A few weeks back, a Netflix show Messiah made waves on social media after the release of its official trailer.

The show has finally been released and it is getting a mixed response from Twitter users in Pakistan. Earlier, there were talks of how the show portrays Dajjal.

The storyline description by Netflix reads:

A wary CIA officer investigates a charismatic man who sparks a ritual movement and stirs political unrest.

According to Netflix, the story starring Mehdi Dehbi as Al-Masih and Michelle Monaghan as Eva Geller is a work of fiction and not based on true events (obviously).

Let’s have a look at how people have reacted on Twitter:

Say no to the #Messiah series of #Netflix bcz it is based on anti Islamic teaching

A series can not teach you the religional facts except wrong.

If you are a Muslim you have to read the Quran and hadees of prophet Muhammad (SAW) about messiah dajjal and prophet jesus.

#Messiah pic.twitter.com/nEnX0W0ix2 — Sania Khalid (@Sania_khalid_) January 2, 2020

I am also watching #Messiah I mean @Netflix original Messiah, so please do not bother yourself by thinking Messiah is coming through your screens into your home. There are hundreds of signs still remaining to see original Messiah, not created by #Netflix So Chill and a HNY pic.twitter.com/YzUGbh28Ao — Majid Khanzada (@Majidkhanzada19) January 2, 2020

Is the messiah of Muslims a murderer or is it just a blow to defame Islam and Muslims?Whereas according to Islam, Messiah would be the follower of Prophet Muhammad, not the role that Netflix is ​​showing.#Messiah — student of democracy (@democrate_1993) January 2, 2020

Really disappointed with this #Messiah show on Netflix. The script is clunky and a bit cheesy at some points. It just feels like a missed opportunity for something great. They probably didn’t have the biggest budget but them fake ass cgi stand ins were laughable. 😂😂😂 — Bri (@Bladesxbombz) January 2, 2020

Can we as Muslims watch the series or is it disrespectful towards our religion? I'd really like to know what story they're telling but I'm also scared.. #Messiah — Maryam (@BefourMaryam) January 2, 2020

This series is utterly disrespectful and full of miss leading information who's idea was it to make this show ??? #Messiah #MessiahNetflix — Gabe (@Ebagtv) January 2, 2020

If you’re looking for Islam and its teachings, #Messiah is the last thing you should be watching :’) — Raja Ali (@rajaali_10) January 2, 2020

Only read Surah Kahaf that’s it. No harm to see #Messiah in a movie. Chill everybody, Messiah will not come from #Netflix — sarfaraz ahmad (@Sarfaraz102) January 2, 2020

Come on people for God's sake, our faith isn't this weak to be threatened by a fictional TV series. Its entertainment, so chill out. #Messiah — Dr. Shahin Iqbal (@Shahin_e_Iqbal) January 2, 2020

Others fell in love with the show.

When you binge watch a whole season of the #Messiah in one night.🧐 — abuiliazeed (@abuiliazeed) January 2, 2020

Anyone watching the #Messiah on Netflix that is an awesome show we bingeed all 11 episodes today😂 — AZ_Blue (@alimor999) January 2, 2020

It is very confusing… #Messiah Still going to watch the second season. — Angela (@angelavera72) January 2, 2020

Some believe its time for Ghazwa-e-Hind.

#Messiah

It's time to Gazwaye hind. — Umer Latif (@Mhar_UmerLatif) January 2, 2020

What are your thoughts on the show? Let us know in the comments section.