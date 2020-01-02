Two PIA Flights Forgot Their Passengers’ Luggage in a Single Day

In an unprecedented move, two Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flights forgot to bring back their passengers’ luggage in a single day.

As per details, PIA’s PK-218 which landed at Islamabad Airport and PK-256 from Al Ain to Peshawar forgot to bring back the flyers’ luggage.

The incident is now a rare occurrence across the world, but PIA has set a new record by goofing up twice on the same day.

Angry passengers swamped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) counter at the airports to record their protest.

The Deputy Terminal Manager tried to calm the crowd but failed. He had to call Airport Security Force (ASF) to control the situation.

The passengers finally agreed to leave the airport premises on the promises that their luggage will be brought back safely.

This is not the first time PIA has made headlines for mismanagements. An audit report, released in March 2019, revealed that the airline had lost passengers’ luggage worth over Rs. 20 million in the last five years.