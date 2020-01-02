Xiaomi’s New Smartwatch Comes With a 22-Day Battery Life

After releasing its first Mi branded smartwatch in November 2019, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Watch Color on 30th December without mentioning any of the specifications. That changes now as the company has revealed the pricing details on Weibo and all the specifications have been listed on the Mi.com pre-order page.

Design and Display

Xiaomi has put in a lot of effort when it comes to designing the new smartwatch, offering users 1540 different combinations.

The smartwatch features a circular dial in black and silver colors. Originally, they come with silicon straps but you can also purchase a different strap separately to go with the dial. Xiaomi has promised to release more dials for the watch in the future.

Display-wise, it features a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a 454 x 454 resolution. Xiaomi has also added 110 dial displays for users to choose from.

Internals

The smartwatch is equipped with FIRSTBEAT to analyze the user’s physical activity and provide professional training guidance. It can also measure VO2Max and comes with heart rate monitoring. A new feature added to Xiaomi Watch Color is real-time monitoring of energy level. It will tell the user to take a break when he/she has engaged in energy-draining tasks.

Apart from this, it comes with typical smartwatch features like Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS, water-resistance up to 50 meters, NFC, bus card payments, ambient light sensor, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, an accelerometer, and a barometer.

Moreover, it can track a total of 10 activities including outdoor running, indoor running (treadmill), trail running, climbing, outdoor cycling, elliptical training, walking, free training, indoor swimming, and open water swimming.

The user will be able to control the watch using Xiaomi’s built-in XiaoAI Assistant. Since the Mi Watch Color does not come with a speaker, it will display the responses on the screen. On the software front, the smartwatch does not run MIUI but has a similar user interface.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity of this smartwatch is 420 mAh which, according to Xiaomi, can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, 22 days in basic mode and 22 hours in outdoor sports mode.

The smartwatch will be available for sale by 3rd January 2020 and will set users back $115.