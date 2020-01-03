Govt Planning to Hand Over Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway to the Private Sector

On Thursday, the government decided to transfer the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, which is worth PKR 204 billion, to the private sector to invest, construct and run it for the next 25 years. Plans were also announced for seeking accelerated mineral development with the help of coordinated guidance to the provinces.

These steps were agreed upon in two different meetings chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

ALSO READ

8 Examples Where Power of Social Media Impacted Lives in 2019

Under the plan, the “private party will finance construction of the project, operate it for a defined concession period and transfer it back to National Highway Authority (NHA), at no cost at the end of concession period of 25 years,” a senior government source said who was at the meeting of the board of directors of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA).

Jawad Rafique Malik, Secretary Communications and Sikandar Qayyum, NHA Chairman informed the meeting on the designs for construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M6) on construct, run and transfer (BOT) basis.

ALSO READ

Lahore Experiences 2°C Temperature for the First Time in 35 Years

The Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway M6, a project under the NHA, is estimated to cost PKR 204.28 billion and around 33 months will be required for its completion. The 300-km motorway will begin at Sukkur and go through Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Nawab Shah, Matiari, Hala and Jamshoro ending at Hyderabad.