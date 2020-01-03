Govt Withdraws Notification for High Fines on Motorways, Highways

The government withdrew its earlier notification regarding enhancing fines massively for traffic violations on motorways and highways after it faced massive opposition from transporters.

The Ministry of Communications issued a notification and intimated the Motorway Police and other relevant departments in this regard. The increase in fines has been withdrawn after successful talks with the government.

Responding to a point of order during session of the National Assembly, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the government’s policy to enhance fine for over speeding on the motorways and highways has been put on hold in light of concerns aired by transporters.

He made it clear that the proposal to enhance traffic fines does not aim at increasing revenue but to protect the lives of innocent people on motorways and highways.

He said this policy will be implemented after taking all stakeholders into confidence and thorough briefing on media.

Later transporters called off their strike after getting assurance from the government for not increasing fine rates on motorway and highways.

Earlier the Ministry of Communications had revised upward the fine on over-speeding, traffic violations and dangerous driving on motorways and the national highways by up to 250-300 percent to control the increasing number of accidents.

The Ministry of Communications issued SRO No. 1418 (I)1/2019, which said in exercise of the powers conferred by the sub-section (4) of section 79 of the National Highways Safety Ordinance, 2000 (XL of 2000), the federal government, in consultation with the National Highways and Pakistan Motorway Police, is pleased to direct that the following amendments shall be made in the Twelfth Schedule to the aforesaid Ordinance.

According to the notification, fine for drivers of cars and motorcyclists on over-speeding has been enhanced to Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 respectively. Fine of Rs 10,000 will be charged from drivers of the commercial vehicles, while a fine of Rs 10,000 will be slapped on overloading.

Carrying passenger in a public service vehicle less than 30% in excess of the permissible limits will have to pay Rs 5,000. On failure to observe traffic signals, Rs 1,000 to be paid on amber flashing, Rs 2,000 on red flashing and Rs 5,000 on red light. Further carry goods less than 15% in excess of permissible load would have to pay Rs 10,000 in fine.

The car drivers and motorcyclists would pay a fine of Rs 5,000 on dangerous driving while Rs 10,000 would be charged from drivers of heavy-duty vehicles on the same offence.

The motorcyclists and car drivers will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for wrong overtaking and taking wrong U-turn, and Rs 3,000 will be charged from drivers of the commercial vehicles for the same traffic violation, the notification reads.