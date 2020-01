Here’s the Team-Wise Schedule for PSL 2020

You can almost sense that the 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner. Everyone’s talking about how the teams have stacked, which venue will host the most games and which team will be getting the benefit of playing the most games on their home ground.

Well, not all teams have home venues this season, so that’s a bit disappointing otherwise it would have been very interesting if the matches were played on a home and away basis.

Coming back to the point, the full schedule for the PSL 5 has been released and it has been confirmed that the National Stadium Karachi will host the opening ceremony and tournament opener on 20th February whereas the grand final will be played before a passionate Lahore crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium on 22nd March.

For your convenience, we have compiled the team-wise schedule, so that you can mark the dates on your calendars when your favorite team will be in action.

Quetta Gladiators Schedule

The first match of the season for Quetta Gladiators is against Islamabad United at Karachi on the opening day. Here’s the complete schedule for Quetta:

Day/Date Fixture Time Venue Thursday 20th February Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United 7:oo pm National Stadium Karachi Saturday 22nd February Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi 2:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Sunday 23rd February Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators 2:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Thursday 27th February Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Saturday 29th February Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators 2:00 pm Multan Cricket Stadium Tuesday 3rd March Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Thursday 5th March Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Saturday 7th Match Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Wednesday 11th March Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Sunday 15th March Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm National Stadium Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi Schedule

One of the teams without any home ground advantage is Peshawar Zalmi and its first match is scheduled against Karachi Kings at National Stadium Karachi.

Day/Date Fixture Time Venue Friday 21st February Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi 2:oo pm National Stadium Karachi Saturday 22nd February Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi 2:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Wednesday 26th February Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm Multan Cricket Stadium Friday 28th February Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Saturday 29th February Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Monday 2nd March Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Thursday 5th March Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Saturday 7th Match Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United 2:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Tuesday 10th March Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Friday 13th March Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm National Stadium Karachi

Islamabad United Schedule

Islamabad United will play the opening fixture of the PSL against Quetta Gladiators on 20th February.

Day/Date Fixture Time Venue Thursday 20th February Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United 7:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Saturday 22nd February Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Sunday 23rd February Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Thursday 27th February Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Saturday 29th February Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Sunday 1st March Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Wednesday 4th March Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Saturday 7th Match Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United 2:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Sunday 8th March Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United 2:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Karachi Kings

Karachi will begin their race with a match against Peshawar Zalmi on their home ground on 21st February.

Day/Date Fixture Time Venue Friday 21st February Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi 2:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Sunday 23rd February Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators 2:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Friday 28th February Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings 2:00 pm Multan Cricket Stadium Sunday 1st March Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Monday 2nd March Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Friday 6th March Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Sunday 8th March Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Thursday 12th March Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Saturday 14th March Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United 7:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Sunday 15th March Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm National Stadium Karachi

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans, who finished 5th in the previous edition, will face Lahore Qalandars in their opening fixture.

Day/Date Fixture Time Venue Friday 21st February Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Saturday 22nd February Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Wednesday 26th February Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm Multan Cricket Stadium Friday 28th February Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings 2:00 pm Multan Cricket Stadium Saturday 29th February Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators 2:00 pm Multan Cricket Stadium Friday 6th March Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Sunday 8th March Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United 2:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Wednesday 11th March Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Friday 13th March Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Sunday 15th March Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars 2:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars have the most number of home fixtures as they will be playing 8 of their 10 league games in the double-round robin format at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Day/Date Fixture Time Venue Friday 21st February Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultan 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Sunday 23rd February Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Friday 28th February Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Tuesday 3rd March Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Wednesday 4th March Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Saturday 7th Match Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Sunday 8th March Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Tuesday 10th March Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Thursday 12th March Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Sunday 15th March Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars 2:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Play-offs & Final

The format for this year’s PSL is the same as previous editions with the top 4 teams progressing to the play-offs. Here’s how the matches are scheduled:

Day/Date Fixture Time Venue Tuesday 17th March Qualifier: Team 1 vs Team 2 7:00 pm National Stadium Karachi Wednesday 18th March Eliminator 1: Team 3 vs Team 4 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Friday 20th March Eliminator 2: Eliminator Winner vs Qualifier Loser 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Sunday 22nd March Final 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

