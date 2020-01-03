Islamabad United Troll Karachi Kings After a Birthday Wish Goes Wrong

Things are getting interesting when it comes to the preparation for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 which is scheduled to start from 20th February.

Karachi Kings thought necessary to wish their star batsman, Alex Hales, a happy birthday as he turns 31 today, however, its social media handle has goofed up the post.

In a blunder, Karachi Kings posted a picture of Cameron Delport, who has also played for Karachi Kings in previous editions, instead of Alex Hales’.

Here’s the tweet:

We have a posted a screenshot as the tweet has been deleted after Islamabad United’s witty response on Kings’ blunder.

Here’s what Islamabad United’s Twitter handle had to say about the mistake:

That is not @AlexHales1, that is @Cam12Delport. We know because both of them played for us 😜😜. https://t.co/G5FyPJDRI4 — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) January 3, 2020

After realizing their error, the franchise has now posted a new tweet with Alex Hales’ picture.

Earlier on January 1, all the franchises posted their video messages ahead of the PSL draft, challenging each other for a match.

What it means is that the PSL fever is gradually rising with social media teams of all franchises stepping up their game, it would be an interesting buildup to the 5th edition of the tournament.

