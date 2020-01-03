Pak Suzuki Officially Launches Wagon R Automatic Variant

Pak Suzuki has introduced the automatic variant of the Wagon R, the Wagon R AGS. This confirms reports from late last year which had suggested that the company would be launching it at the start of the New Year.

In the notification shared with its dealerships across the country, the company has stated that the all-new Wagon R comes with an Automated Gear Shift (AGS) Transmission and will feature an airbag. Furthermore, the car will cost PKR 1,890,000.

You can see some of the pictures below:

While the company hasn’t commented on all the specifications and features of the 1000CC hatchback but it stands to reason it will have some, if not all the features and specs that are present in other variants.

Some of the standard features that are present in the VXL model can be expected in the AGS are power steering, power windows for the driver and front passenger side, and Infotainment system with USB and AUX connectivity.

For the exterior, we will likely see body-colored side mirrors, alloy wheels. In terms of safety, it will have a keyless entry and an Immobilizer

The timing of the launch is very interesting given that the other variants of the Wagon R have seen their sales drop considerably over the past year coupled with the current economic conditions. The launch could help bolster the dwindling sales.

