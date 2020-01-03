TikTok Rejects Pakistan’s Only Request for User Details in 2019

TikTok – one of the fastest-growing social media platforms – is rapidly gaining popularity in Pakistan. Recently, the video-sharing app released its first transparency report revealing that the company has strict rules when it comes to sharing user information.

The report reveals that TikTok received 298 legal requests for information from 28 countries including Pakistan, the US, India, and Japan.

In 2019, Pakistan’s sole request for user data was turned down by the Chinese company.

In the first half of the year, the US, India, and Japan topped the list.

Between January 1, 2019, and June 30, 2019, the US made 79 such requests; 86 percent of them were accepted despite the recent trade war between the two countries.

India – where the app has huge popularity – made 107 requests for user data and 11 requests for content takedowns, of which only 47 percent had been complied with.

Speaking about their first transparency policy, TikTok’s Public Policy chief Eric Ebenstein said:

TikTok is committed to assisting law enforcement in appropriate circumstances while at the same time respecting the privacy and rights of our users.

He said that nine countries, including Australia, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, UK, and the US made 26 requests for removal or of content, but only eight were accepted.

The company took copyright violations very seriously. It received 3,345 such complaints in 2019 and considered 85 percent of them as valid.

It should be noted that there was no request from China as the app is banned in the country.