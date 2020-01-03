Watch Shane Watson’s Message in Urdu for Pakistani Fans

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is edging closer and a lot of players are preparing for the mega-event, which will be held entirely in Pakistan this time around.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the presence of international stars on home soil including Quetta Gladiators’ hard-hitting opener Shane Watson.

Quetta Gladiators, on Friday, shared a video message recorded by Shane Watson where he addresses the Pakistani fans.

The Australian all-rounder has confirmed his availability for the upcoming 5th edition of PSL.

Watson proved to be instrumental in Quetta’s first-ever PSL victory after he scored 430 runs in 12 innings, becoming the second-highest run-scorer in a single edition of PSL.