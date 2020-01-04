Orient’s Director of Sales & Marketing Launches His Own Brand

Orient’s Director Sales and Marketing Abdul Rehman Talat is leaving his position to launch his own e-commerce based electronic appliances brand, “Reason Electronics.” This news has been confirmed by Mr. Talat himself as he revealed the name and cause of his new venture.

Reason Electronics is going to be an E-commerce only brand. We will provide high-end electronic appliances to the customers at economical rates. Through Reason online store, we will remove the third-party platforms, including distributions and outlets which contribute a significant proportion in the pricing of electronic appliances. By cutting this intermediary, we will pass the margin of the distribution to the customers and hence the price will decrease automatically. The consumer will have direct contact with us even after the sale, and through this contact, we will enhance the after-sale services.

E-commerce Only Brand

Globally, brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi have already marked their names as one of the top-selling online brands, known for selling high-quality products at economical rates. This approach of providing good products at affordable rates has always been appreciated at the consumer level. Now, Reason is looking to create a benchmark for Pakistan’s E-commerce market through its innovative approach.

Mr. Talat has introduced an E-commerce module for Orient’s appliances. Thus, during his tenure, the E-commerce division of Orient flourished. Today, on the scale of E-commerce sales, Orient stands as Pakistan’s no.1 online appliances brand. Mr. Abdul Rehman also stated that Reason is going to achieve this title in the upcoming year, replacing Orient.

Provision Towards Innovation and Technology in Pakistan

Mr. Abdul Rehman Talat holds multiple patents in the development of technology in Pakistan. His devotion to technology is not limited only to the national level. In fact, at the start of his career, he introduced major variations in-home appliance industry. Orient’s first refrigerator with inbuilt LED TV was introduced by Mr. Talat, an “Orient entertainer refrigerator”.

He also introduced Mevris software in Orient appliances. This approach proved to be a milestone in making Pakistan one of the fastest-growing IoT industries globally also naming Orient Electronics as Pakistan’s first appliance manufacturing company powered by IoT. Mr. Talat also developed a language software for television, including the Urdu language. These smart features added massive value to the conventional home appliances converting Orient’s slogan from Pehli Chahat to Living Innovation. Mr. Talat appeared as a guest speaker in TEDx talks where he spoke regarding the significance of technology for enterprises.

Talat will stay on his position in the board of directors, Orient Electronics, and will devote his total attention to this new venture. Mr. Abdul Rehman Talat further elaborated,

Working as director sales and marketing at Orient Electronics was an excellent and extremely professional experience for me. However, in mega brands such as Orient, bringing innovation in the market can consume a long duration of approximately three years starting from conceiving the idea till bringing it in customers’ homes. In today’s world, this is any other startup that can easily disrupt you in this extensive tenure. With Reason Electronics we intend to do the same by squeezing the go-to-market strategy from three years to three months using state of the art technology.

As the world is developing rapidly through technology, Pakistan also needs to groom through technology. Mr. Abdul Rehman Talat’s new brand Reason electronics will become the source of joining this league of global technology development along with other countries.