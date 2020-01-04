Samsung Announces Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Lite

Samsung has officially launched budget variants of its popular 2019 flagships, the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. These Lite devices feature almost identical appearances and similar specifications with a few downgrades here and there.

Design and Display

As mentioned before, the two phones feature near-identical appearances with a centered punch-hole selfie camera and thin bezels all around the display. The only difference is at the back where the primary camera setup is arranged in a rectangular island for the S10 Lite, whereas the Note 10 Lite features a square-shaped arrangement.

Both phones have 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED displays with tall 20:9 aspect ratios and 394 PPI pixel density.

Internals and Storage

The Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite feature the Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 855 SoC respectively. The Exynos 9810 comes with the Mali-G72 MP18 GPU, whereas the SD855 comes with Adreno 640 for graphics processing.

Both phones have up to 8GB/128GB memory configurations and a micro SD card slot with support for 1 TB of expandable storage.

Cameras

The camera department is where the two phones are different. The Note 10 Lite features three 12MP sensors with support for ultrawide shots and 2x optical zoom through a telephoto lens. The S10 Lite, on the other hand, offers a 48MP sensor with “super steady” OIS, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP camera dedicated to portrait shots.

The front cameras on both devices are 32MP sensors with a wide field of view.

Battery

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are packed with 4500 mAh batteries with support for 25W fast charging. It is unclear whether a 25W fast charger will be included in the box.

The pricing and release date for the two phones are currently unknown.

Specifications