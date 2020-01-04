Samsung Unveils Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1

Just a few days ahead of CES 2020, Samsung has announced a refresh for its Galaxy Book Flex series with the latest Galaxy Book Flex α (α for Alpha).

The 2 in 1 device comes with a smaller price tag and decent specifications including a QLED display, up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, and Intel’s 10th Generation Core processors.

The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha has a 13.3-inch touchscreen display that can bend all the way back for a tablet-like experience. It has a QLED display panel with FHD+ screen resolution and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. It also has thin bezels which translate into a high screen-to-body ratio.

The screen also has Active Pen stylus support to aid with multitasking and getting work done faster.

The laptop/tablet hybrid device is powered by Intel’s 10th generation of Core CPUs, but it isn’t clear whether it’ll use i3 or i5 processors. The processor comes alongside Intel’s UHD graphics, 8 to 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

It is fitted with a 54Wh battery, which Samsung claims lasts up to 17.5 hours of battery life. It also supports fast charging through a USB Type C port.

There are two additional USB Type-A (3.0) ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card slot. It also has a fingerprint scanner and support for WiFi 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α comes with a starting price of $830 and the Active Pen stylus will be sold separately. Samsung didn’t mention a release date.