This Pakistani Designer Has Made a Symbol for Pakistani Rupee

There are eight countries in the world, including Pakistan, that use Rupee as their official currency. These are Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Maldives, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

Out of these countries only two, India and Nepal have unique symbols for it. For years, other countries have used ‘Rs’ as a currency sign to represent the monetary units.

However, a renowned Pakistani design artist and travel blogger “Assam Artist” has proposed a symbol to represent Pakistan’s currency.

According to Assam, the idea behind the move is to give Pakistani Rupee its own identity in the global market.

From the design, it occurs that the artist has given it quite a bit of thought as the symbol is a combination of Pakistan’s cultural heritage, rich history, and patriotism.

Explaining his design, Assam said:

I have merged the edges, curves, and lines of the crescent and star of the country’s flag. I also took inspiration from gender and cultural equality signs which show that we are multi-cultural people of a nation with equal rights.

The symbol beautifully represents the country’s flag, culture, and values and also merges the ‘P’ and ‘R’ for Pakistani Rupee. Since Urdu is Pakistan’s national language, you can find glimpses of it in the symbol.

I also used two alphabets from the national language Urdu, ‘ر’ from Rupiya and ‘ا’ (alif), initial of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. It is presented as Latin with a mixture of Urdu Qalam calligraphy.

Take a look at Assam’s proposal: