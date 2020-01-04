US Issues Travel Advisory Against Pakistan Again

For the umpteenth time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States has issued a travel advisory to its airlines against Pakistan.

According to the NOTAM, a notice to airmen issued by FAA, US airlines are advised to remain alert during their travel in Pakistani airspace as they could come under attack from the terrorists. The NOTAM also emphasized to exercise caution while on the ground, including arrival and departure, and flying at low altitudes.

According to the NOTAM:

With the ongoing presence of extremist/militant elements operating in Pakistan, there is a continued risk to US civil aviation from small-arms fire, complex attacks against airports, indirect weapons fire, and anti-aircraft fire, any of which could occur with little or no warning.

Although there has never been an instance in which a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) was deployed against civil aircraft in the Pakistani airspace, some militant elements might have MANPADS which they can deploy against US airlines, says the notice.

A man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) is a portable surface-to-air guided missile. MANPADS is a major threat to low-flying aircraft and helicopters.

The FAA last issued a NOTAM regarding Pakistan in February last year when tensions between Pakistan and India escalated after 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a car bomb blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Indian held Kashmir.

Via: Geo