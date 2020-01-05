Engro Wins PSX “Top 25 Companies for the Year” Award for 2019

Engro Corporation, Engro Fertilizers, and Dawood Hercules Corporation have won the “Top 25 Companies for the Year” awards, announced by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) at a ceremony held at the Sindh Governor House, Karachi.

Hussain Dawood, the Chairman of Engro Corporation and Dawood Hercules Corporation, was presented the awards by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. Hussain Dawood is a leading Pakistani businessman and philanthropist, promoting the cause of education in Pakistan through the Karachi Education Initiative and The Dawood Foundation.

Every year, PSX acknowledges the performance of listed companies on the basis of a comprehensive criterion, which includes strong corporate governance, transparency, excellent financial and managerial performance, and compliance with Listing of Companies and Securities Regulations.

The event was also attended by the Governor of Sindh, senior government officials, honored diplomats, and corporate leaders representing the top business groups and conglomerates from various sectors and industries.

Engro Corporation and its subsidiaries have witnessed phenomenal success in 2019, winning several global accolades and recording strong financial performance.

Engro Fertilizers Limited was recognized on a global level by the IFA for excellence in safety, environmental compliance, and energy efficiency. Further, Engro Fertilizer Limited’s project PAVE has won its second global accolade this year when it received the award for “Best Shared Value Project Through Cross-Sector Partnership” in Melbourne, Australia at the 2019 Asia Pacific Shared Value Awards.

Engro Corporation was also recently voted Pakistan’s Most Outstanding Company in the Industrial Sector by Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll, conducted by the financial publication Asiamoney. The award, presented in Singapore, acknowledges the listed companies that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, IR activities, and CSR.

In line with its philosophy of ‘Mission Hai Pakistan’, the Engro Foundation also held the IATC awards to highlight the efforts of individuals working towards improving the education and health sectors, and for the betterment of livelihoods of underprivileged people in the country.