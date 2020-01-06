Govt Extends Winter Vacations in Punjab

The government of Punjab has extended winter vacations across the country by another week due to extreme weather conditions across the province.

A notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department stated that vacations have been extended up till January 12, 2020. All private and public schools will reopen in the province on Monday, January 13, it said.

The provincial Education Minister, Murad Raas, also shared the notification on his official Twitter handle:

Due to extreme weather conditions, winter vacation has been increased till January 12th, 2020. All Public & Private Schools of Punjab will reopen on Monday January 13th, 2020. Notification attached. pic.twitter.com/YZ99gguyWk — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 6, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second extension in the winter holidays. The schools were supposed to open from January 1, but the winter vacations were stretched till January 5 owing to chilly weather in the province.