LUMSU or LUMS? Twitterati Troll University Management With Hilarious Comments

Posted 2 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

The Lahore University of Management and Sciences will not be abbreviated as LUMS, rather it will now be called LUMSU. Interestingly, the ‘U’ in LUMSU stands for University, essentially meaning that the acronym will now feature the word ‘university’ twice.

The name ‘LUMS University’ is to highlight the educational institute’s evolution to a “comprehensive university offering over 30 undergraduate and graduate degree programs”.

In an email to students and faculty, the Vice-Chancellor of the university informed about the need to switch to LUMS University.

The management feels that the “disciplinary growth and its comprehensive status is better captured by LUMS University”.

The social media is in fits over the matter and #LUMSU is currently trending on Twitter. Here’s the tweet that got it to trend.

Double trouble.

LUMSU not responding.

Does it?

It didn’t happen, did it?

The name is making everyone talk.

Yeah. What?

LUMSU students are in hiding.

So are LUMSU graduates.

An email has changed it all.

Midlife crisis.

No more boasting.

AKA LUMSU.

What are your thoughts on LUMSU? Let us know in the comments section.

