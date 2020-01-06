LUMSU or LUMS? Twitterati Troll University Management With Hilarious Comments

The Lahore University of Management and Sciences will not be abbreviated as LUMS, rather it will now be called LUMSU. Interestingly, the ‘U’ in LUMSU stands for University, essentially meaning that the acronym will now feature the word ‘university’ twice.

The name ‘LUMS University’ is to highlight the educational institute’s evolution to a “comprehensive university offering over 30 undergraduate and graduate degree programs”.

In an email to students and faculty, the Vice-Chancellor of the university informed about the need to switch to LUMS University.

The management feels that the “disciplinary growth and its comprehensive status is better captured by LUMS University”.

The social media is in fits over the matter and #LUMSU is currently trending on Twitter. Here’s the tweet that got it to trend.

Woke up to an admin email that says LUMS is no longer an acronym. The university is now formally called LUMS University (i guess on account of it being way more than just a place for people to study management) — Umair Javed (@umairjav) January 6, 2020

Lahore University Of Management Sciences University????? Ily you?? Asap as possible?? RIP in peace?? https://t.co/sKPhPAmpnX — Ushnaa 🐾 (@Lanaschild_) January 6, 2020

Forget LUMSU – Start PSL Pakistan, please!! #iykwim — Sameena E. (@SameenaERana) January 6, 2020

LUMSU, finally a name that fits the alumni & staff. 🤣🤦‍♂️ — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) January 6, 2020

This lumsu thing is so stupid that I don't even know what to say. Hence, I have chosen to remain in denial and forget it even happened. — Compulsive Contrarian (@Thomas_WayneFPt) January 6, 2020

LUMSU seems like the nickname elders give to the dumbest cousin.

Lol — Atta Ur Rahman Syed (@AR_Syed92) January 6, 2020

LUMS rebranding to LUMSU i.e Lahore “University” of Management Sciences “University” Yeh wala nasha 👌🔥 #lums #lumsu — Talha Shakoor (@talha_shakoor) January 6, 2020

#LUMSU LUMS rebranding it self to #LUMSU .. i mean whaaaaat — Hammad Azhar (@hammadtrolls) January 6, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Atta Ur Rahman Syed (@AR_Syed92) January 6, 2020

Imagine being a "lumsu" graduate — Mazhar (@mazharshehzaad) January 6, 2020

Half of my life was spent correcting my relatives that it is LUMS not LUMS university. I guess, one admin email has just wasted everything 😂 — Saheem Khizar (@Saheem_Khizar) January 6, 2020

Lahore University of Management Sciences University Midlife crisis for a University University 🙄#LUMSU — KaliChiriya (@KaliChiriya) January 6, 2020

Everyone from LUMS University cannot stop talking about them being from LUMS and the management has taken this wonderful step to stop the students from boasting every second because 'i am from LUMSU' is not going to sound cool. — Aqeel Ahsan (@AqeelAhsan1) January 6, 2020

All of you saying Lahore University of Management Sciences University need to realise that the acronym does not exist anymore. LUMS is LUMS now. Not Lahore University blah blah blah. LUMS is a noun. A brand name. Piyaar se Lumsu bhi bulate hain. — Bilal Nasir (@bilaln97) January 6, 2020

What are your thoughts on LUMSU? Let us know in the comments section.