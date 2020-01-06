Muhammad Ali Sadpara Becomes First Pakistani to Climb the Deadly Mont Blanc

Mountain climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara becomes the first Pakistani ever to summit Mont Blanc on Saturday.

The 43-year-old holds various climbing records and has made his place in the national history books for his remarkable achievements in the recent past.

Born in a village in Skardu city, Muhammad Ali started his career as a porter and later fulfilled his potential of becoming a historical climber.

His latest achievement came when he successfully climbed the 4,808m peak with French and Nepali mountaineers.

It is worth mentioning that Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in the Graian Alps in Europe, which was first summitted by Jacques Balmat and Micheal Paccard in 1786.

Sadpara has previously climbed eight peaks, of which three were in Pakistan while the rest were located in Nepal.

Last year, Muhammad Ali was enlisted in a 5-year program called “Beyond Mount Everest” by Marc Batard. Under the program, the Pakistani climber vowed to summit Nanga Parbat, K2 and Mount Everest in 2019, 2021 and 2022 respectively.