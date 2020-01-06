This Japanese Woman Has Become the Oldest Living Human in the World

A Japanese woman named Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest person recognized by Guinness World Records, has turned 117 years old on 2nd January.

Kane Tanaka celebrated her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka, Japan. Tanaka’s family, friends, and staff of the nursing home accompanied her at the party. TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co, a local Japanese broadcaster, broadcasted the birthday party.

Kane Tanaka seemed delighted on her birthday and called the cake ‘tasty’ as she demanded more of it. Last year, Guinness World Records recognized Kane Tanaka as the oldest living person aged 116 years and 66 days on March 9th.

Tanaka was born in 1903 and had 7 siblings. She married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, Guinness World Records have confirmed.

Kane Tanka still has a long way to go before she becomes the oldest person ever. A French woman named Jeanne Louise Calment was the oldest person ever, who lived to 122 years.