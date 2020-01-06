Topsun Motors Officially Launched in Pakistan as First Electric Car Company

Pakistan, in its commitment to implement the National Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP), has launched the first-ever electric car company in the country, Topsun Motors, in partnership with China.

The company cut the ribbon on its showroom called Topsun MR Motors on in Jail Road Lahore on 3rd January 2020.

As per the media reports, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, the Provincial Minister of Punjab for housing, urban development and public health engineering, inaugurated the showroom along with Malik Riaz, the managing director of Topsun Motors.

During the glittering ceremony, the company showcased 4 different models including a hatchback and three models of JMC. Furthermore, this includes the 1000CC Zyote’s Z100 hatchback, the first-ever electric car in Pakistan’s local industry.

The company has also launched the JMC Single Cabin along with a double cabin variant.

You can see their prices below and they are open for booking:

Model Price

(PKR) Zotye Z100 1,490,000 JMC Single Cabin 2,950,000 JMC Double Cabin 3,950,000 JMC Vigus 2.4-litre 5,015,000

It is pertinent to point out that for now all these cars are engine-based and the prices are inclusive of withholding tax. Currently, the company is waiting for the implementation of the NEVP before launching the electric-powered variant of Z100, which is already available in global markets.

According to the company, the electric Z100 will have a range of 300KM on a single battery charge and will have a price-tag of around PKR 1.9-2 million which might reduce based on the NEVP.

The fuel-powered Z100 has a 1000CC engine coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission. In the future, they plan on bringing an automatic variant as well. For now, these models are being imported as completely built units (CBU).

