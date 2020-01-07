Dell Shows Off Two Futuristic Laptop Concepts at CES

Apart from unveiling its new flagship XPS 13 and a 5G-ready business laptop, Dell came to CES 2020 with two Concept devices to show off. Even though the company did not reveal the exact specifications of the hardware and software, it did manage to send across the message that Dell is capable of working on such machines. Both the concept devices, the concept Duet and concept Ori, are folding devices and almost look like Dell’s take on Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Neo but with a twist.

Concept Duet

The Concept Duet device is a rather straight forward machine that features two screens attached with a hinge similar to the ones we see on a 360-degree convertible. Dell was hesitant while sharing the measurements of the folding device but according to Engadget, each screen was 13.3-inch diagonally.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the Company did not reveal any information. The prototype also came with a physical keyboard that can be placed on the bottom display for natural typing.

Concept Ori

Concept Ori, on the other hand, is slightly more complicated. It comes with a single 13.4-inch P-OLED screen that folds in half. That is literally all the information Dell representatives shared with the audience. The only reason the company decided to showcase these prototypes was to show that it is capable of delivering something like this. Like all the folding devices, Ori (short for Origami) also has a crease where the screen folds. However, Dell is still working on it and is trying to figure out how much crease is too much.

According to Drew Tosh, Dell’s director of advanced industrial design, the most challenging part was to figure out “a hinge that can manage the display across the fold”, he added, “You don’t learn until you actually can feel and understand it.”

Software

Apart from showing the type of hardware Dell was working on, it also showcased what kind of software these devices will come with, in case they make it to the mass production phase. The prototypes were not running on Windows 10 X but the company said, “we built some magic software to try and evaluate different experiences”.

The software will come embedded with different gestures customized for folding devices. For example, a three-finger gesture will be used to send an app from one screen to another for the Duet while a four-finger tap will quickly stretch an app across both displays.

As far as the availability of the devices is concerned, Dell did not specify if the devices will go to the mass production phase anytime soon.

Featured image via Gizmodo