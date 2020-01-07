National Assembly Unanimously Passes Army Act Amendment Bill

The National Assembly has approved all three amendment bills concerning the tenure of service chiefs and chairman of joint chiefs of staff committee (CJSCS).

The voting began on Tuesday when the NA session concluded the debate on the Pakistan Army Act 1952, Pakistan Air Force Act 1953, and Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961.

All three bills were passed with a majority as both the government and the opposition voted in their favor. The drafts were approved from the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence on Monday, before being introduced for voting.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had presented the bills in the lower house following the Supreme Court’s verdict.

In its 28 November order, the Apex Court, while awarding a six-month extension to Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa, had referred the matter to parliament.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had given the government a six-month deadline to formulate laws and redefine the Army Act’s clauses about Army Chief’s retirement and extension.

The bills will now move to the Senate’s Committee on Defence for deliberation with the hope of getting approval on the same day. The approval of the Upper House will reinstate the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his position for another three years.

