PTA Allows Jazz and Zong to Conduct 5G Trials in Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has granted six months permission to mobile operators for conducting test and trial of 5G technology under limited environment and for non-commercial basis.

According to PTA, In line with the policy directive of the government of Pakistan, PTA has issued “Framework for Test and Development of Future Technologies (Particularly Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless Networks in Pakistan)” in June 2019 for facilitating testing/trial only of 5G technology and related services in Pakistan.

As a follow up of the above mentioned policy directions, PTA has granted six months permission to PMCL (Jazz) and CMPak (Zong) to conduct test and trial of 5G Technology. The permission is limited to testing purpose only on non-commercial basis.

PTA always supports and encourages introduction of new technologies and enhanced services. However, any impression given beyond the stated purpose by any Cellular Mobile Operator (CMO) would be considered misleading and may invoke appropriate regulatory action.

Commercial launch of 5th Generation services in Pakistan would be done in due course following a process involving policy directions by Government of Pakistan and necessary regulatory approvals.

PTA’framework for test and development of future technologies, particularly 5G wireless networks, enables the use of radio spectrum on trial basis for non-commercial purposes to carry out trials for innovative use of radio frequency spectrum, apparatus/equipment and academic purposes including but not limited to scientific research, radio concepts and new systems demonstrations.

The rapid growth in mobile data traffic and consumer demand for enhanced mobile broadband experience have led to an increasing emphasis on the upcoming fifth generation of mobile technology (5G).